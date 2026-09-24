Mountain Home neighbor helps plan veterans memorial for Duck Valley Indian Reservation

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A Mountain Home neighbor is helping build a memorial to honor veterans from the Duck Valley Indian Reservation.

Kendrick Owyhee now lives in Mountain Home, but he grew up in Duck Valley and now serves on the committee planning a veterans memorial for his home community.

"This is our traditional homelands," Owyhee said.

WATCH: Mountain Home neighbor helps plan Duck Valley Veterans Memorial Project

Mountain Home neighbor helps plan Duck Valley Veterans Memorial Project

Owyhee is a veteran himself. He said military service has been part of the Duck Valley community's history for generations.

"One of the unique things about some of our veterans is that they served as scouts in the United States military during the 1800s," Owyhee said. "So there has always been a strong influence."

Money raised for the project will pay for construction, landscaping and accessibility improvements, and help fund ceremonial areas for the community to gather.

The memorial will span the Idaho-Nevada border.

"So we'll sit half in Nevada and half in Idaho,” Owyhee said. “We do want to have walls that create a semicircle in the area just with the names of each and every service member and their branch of service," Owyhee said.

Organizers hope to complete the memorial in time for a dedication ceremony on Veterans Day this year.

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