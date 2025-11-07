Mountain Home mother clears East Elementary student meal debt as SNAP funding remains uncertain

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — With SNAP benefits still in limbo, one Mountain Home mother is stepping up to ease the burden on East Elementary School families.

Emma Coupe made a phone call this week that left the elementary school principal, Sam Gunderson, in disbelief.

"I had a person call the school and ask ‘Hey, is there a way that we can donate for your school lunch account?’" Gunderson said. "Like, oh wow, is this real? Here, let me touch myself and make sure this is happening because it's really unusual."

On the other line was Coupe, who was ready to help students and parents in need.

"He called me back and he said the total was like $140, I brought in $150 to cover the next negatives for the week," Coupe said.

WATCH: Why a mom clears the entire student meal debt at East Elementary

Mountain Home mom clears entire student meal debt at elementary school

East Elementary is a Title I school, meaning many of its students rely on free or reduced meals served at the school. Coupe said she chose the school at random — it just happened to be the only one open the day she called.

"I have seen what people are going through right now with SNAP benefits being cut. I have never been scared on where my next meal was and I didn't want anybody else to have to feel that way," Coupe said.

Since she cleared all negative balances, students will no longer have to worry about getting just a cheese sandwich instead of their daily meal.

"I've seen children that their only meal is that lunch or that breakfast, and I thought that that's where I could start," Coupe said.

Gunderson said for students and staff, the donation takes the stress out of sitting down for lunch.

"I know that a student that goes through the line and the other students get this and they don't get this, it's got to be hard," Gunderson said.

Kitchen Manager Sayoko McCray agrees, explaining how difficult it is to deny students their preferred meal.

"Like a taco day, or a nacho day, they want to get it…and that day we need to pass that cheese sandwich, no. no. I don't want to do that," McCray said. “They're very intuitive and pay attention to things more than we think they do.”

For Coupe, it was never about recognition. She said she just wanted to take one worry off parents' plates.

"I want to be able to have those children be able to eat and those parents be able to worry about themselves and be able to take care of themselves as well," Coupe said.

Coupe is also organizing a coat drive for the Mountain Home community. The drive will take place Dec. 2 in the El Ada lobby. Donation boxes will be available at Walmart entrances from Nov. 8 through Dec. 1.

The drive is seeking gently used coats, jackets, snow boots and pants for all ages and sizes. New socks and thermal underwear are also needed.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.