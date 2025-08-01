Mountain Home father creates support group for families affected by suicide

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — One Mountain Home father is turning personal tragedy into community action by creating a support system for those affected by suicide in an area where resources have been scarce.

Ron Dudley founded "Bridging the Gap," a local support group designed to connect families and individuals impacted by suicide, after experiencing devastating loss in his own life.

"My daughter died by suicide 11 years ago," Dudley said.

In 2023, Idaho ranked fourth highest in the nation for suicide rates, and the impact is felt deeply in the Mountain Home community. Dudley learned firsthand how families can feel isolated without proper support.

"It's not just about always trying to prevent because that's tough, but if you have support, that's huge," Dudley said.

Since launching in January, the group meets every six to eight weeks around Mountain Home and welcomes everyone affected by suicide, whether they want to share their experiences or simply be present.

"You don't have to talk, you can just be, and sometimes that's better than talking," Marcella Trueba, Bridging the Gap Board Member said.

The support group also hosts guest speakers including mental health professionals and law enforcement who can help loved ones cope with loss.

"Psychiatrists, police department, sheriffs department that they can tell their experiences, Dudley said. "If somebody is suicidal then they know what's happening on the other side and how it affects the person that they're calling."

See how Ron Dudley and his team are 'Bridging the Gap.'

"Bridging the Gap" support group helps those impacted by suicide

State statistics show suicide was the seventh leading cause of death statewide in 2023. In Mountain Home, Interim Police Chief Ty Larson says mental health calls are common.

"Between juveniles and adults we do a few a week," Larson said. "Depression, we do have suicide attempts, it's all over the board."

In honor of his late daughter and others, Dudley reached out to local leaders in search of resources for grieving parents but found a significant gap in services.

"It dawned on me there is a gap. And when that word came out it was, bridging the gap," Dudley said.

The group is now working on a community art project, small stones painted in teal and purple, the official colors of suicide prevention awareness.

"On here, our hope is that there will be positive messages written on these. And we can place them around town, and hand them out to people," Dudley said.

Their next gathering will be held August 23 at the Pioneer Federal Credit Union at 250 W 3rd S St.