MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A Mountain Home pastor accused of sexual assault returned to court Monday, where a judge approved a change to the charging document and denied the defense's request to send the case to mediation.

WATCH | Mountain Home pastor accused of sexual assault back in court—

Judge approves amendment to charging document in Mountain Home pastor's sexual assault case

Gregory Wayne Jones is charged with one felony count of forcible penetration after a woman accused the pastor of assaulting her under the guise of spiritual healing.

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During Monday's hearing, prosecutors asked the court to update the state law cited in the charging document. They said the case was referencing an older statute number for forcible penetration after the Idaho Legislature renumbered the law from Idaho Code 18-6608 to 18-6604. Prosecutors said the charge itself did not change.

The defense objected to the request, but the judge approved the amendment.

The defense also asked the court to order mediation — a voluntary process in which both sides meet with a neutral third party to determine whether some issues can be resolved without further court proceedings.

Prosecutors declined to participate, and the judge said mediation cannot be required if both sides do not agree.

Jones is scheduled to return to court on July 27.

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