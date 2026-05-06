Judge denies motion to drop sexual assault charge against Mountain Home pastor

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — An Elmore County judge has denied a motion to dismiss the sexual assault charge levied against former Mountain Home pastor Gregory Wayne Jones.

Jones is charged with one felony count of forcible penetration of a congregant. The alleged victim, Tammy Barney, claims the Liberty Christian Fellowship Church pastor perpetrated his crime under the guise of spiritual healing.

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Barney previously testified that she saw Jones as a sort of "spiritual father" and believed she would suffer a "demonic attack" if she disobeyed church teachings, which she said required her to obey the pastor.

The defense argues that Barney was never threatened or confined, saying her actions were motivated by beliefs, not duress.

KIVI Staff

Prosecutors contend that duress can include some forms of coercion. They stated in court that the victim had confided in Jones regarding past instances of childhood sexual abuse and her own mental health and that Jones used his position to recommend subsequent "healing sessions."

Barney testified that those sessions included instances of sexual contact inside the pastor's office as well as in a church bathroom.

The defense argues that Barney never refused the advances and pointed to testimony that she had admitted to faking orgasms during the encounters.

Gregory Wayne Jones was previously charged with sex trafficking, but that count was dropped in December 2025.

Jones will return to court for a scheduling trial on Monday, June 1.

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