Investigators determine cause of 250-acre Mountain Home fire that injured six and destroyed 15 homes

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Investigators have determined the cause of the 250-acre Mountain Home fire that injured six first responders, destroyed 15 homes, and 12 vehicles.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office spent last Wednesday examining the area where the fire was first reported via 9-1-1.

Ultimately, their probe found that the fire was caused by two electrical service lines coming into contact due to high winds. The two lines coming into contact "created arcing and sparking" and ultimately started a fire that dropped "molten aluminum and melted wire insulation" into the dry grass below.

That resulted in a fast-moving brush fire whose effects were further exacerbated by wind gusts up to 52 miles per hour.

According to the Idaho Department of Insurance, "four days before the incident, Idaho Power had lifted the powerline after the homeowner reported that the service lines were hanging too low and posed a potential electrocution hazard."

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A spokesperson for the Idaho Fire Marshal's Office thanked the Idaho State Police, Mountain Home Fire Department, Mountain Home Police Department, and the Elmore County Sheriff's Office for their help in determining the cause of the wildfire.

“This wildfire had the potential of being far worse, and we commend first responders for their efforts and encourage communities to plan and mitigate such potential events,” concluded the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.

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