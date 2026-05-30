Elmore Sheriff Employee's Association establishes fund to support deputies injured in Mountain Home fire

ELMORE COUNTY — The Elmore Sheriff Employees' Association created an assistance fund to support deputies injured in the RA 1 fire, which prompted a local disaster declaration in Elmore County on May 26.

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Officials reported that multiple homes were destroyed, and six law enforcement officers were injured in the fast-moving fire on Tuesday evening.

The Deputy Sheriff Assistance Fund was established to ease the burdens for injured deputies and their families.

"These deputies answered the call without hesitation, placing themselves in harm's way during a dangerous and rapidly evolving emergency," the Elmore Sheriff Employees' Association said, "As they continue their recovery, many face medical expenses, travel costs, lost wages, and other unexpected financial burdens that accompany a serious injury."

The fund aims to ease these burdens for officers and their families.

Those interested in donating can click here for more information.