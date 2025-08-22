Idaho Power is upgrading the Loveridge Bridge dock access at CJ Strike Reservoir

BRUNEAU, Idaho — A heads up to recreational users— the docks on the north side of Idaho Power's Loveridge Bridge recreation access at C.J. Strike Reservoir are closed for the next two weeks as crews work to upgrade facilities.

The restroom, parking lot, and river access on the south side of the bridge remain open.

Floating docks were installed at North Park last year, and new docks at the Narrows will be completed before the end of August.

According to Idaho Power, the new floating docks are intended to better withstand changing water levels at the reservoir as well as the frequent waves driven by windy conditions there.

C.J. Strike is one of southern Idaho's most popular recreation destinations for boating and fishing. The reservoir is located southwest of Mountain Home, and you can get there on either Highway 51 or 67.