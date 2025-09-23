Idaho Fish and Game recruiting volunteers in Mountain Home to preserve local habitat

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — From tracking wildlife to restoring habitats, wildlife volunteers help maintain Elmore County's environment. But the Mountain Home group is spread thin and desperately needs new recruits.

Idaho Fish and Game volunteers play a key role in restoring habitat, assisting biologists with wildlife surveys, and teaching fishing and hunter safety. In Mountain Home, community members are stepping up to help make a difference.

"We do the free fishing day out here at Legacy Park and when pheasant season is open we go out and toss out the pheasants in the hunting area," said Susan Rueger, a wildlife reservist with Idaho Fish and Game.

However, the Mountain Home group has only three volunteers.

"We're aging out, to put it mildly. We’d like to get a lot more people," said Walter Rueger, a wildlife reservist with Idaho Fish and Game.

That's why they're searching for the next generation of outdoor helpers.

"So I've worked with kids that have been eight years old collecting seeds in the winter with their parents all the way to a lot of retirees who still want to give back," Susan said.

As fall begins, the wildlife reservists say now is a critical time for volunteers.

"So, actually, we're coming into what I call our primary volunteer season. As the season gets colder, we'll be collecting seeds for fire restoration areas," Susan said.

Walter Rueger, who has been part of the group for 25 years, says he's been able to expand his reach beyond Mountain Home.

"There's been twice now that I've transported bears. So they brought it to Mountain Home, and then we took it from here to Snowdon [Wildlife Sanctuary], and they will rehabilitate it until it's big enough to be released into the wild," Walter said.

The reservists said that these rewarding experiences make donating their time worthwhile.

"I can see every year how much better the habitat is growing after a fire. And so that kind of gives me a good feeling that I'm making a long-term impact," Susan said.

"If you're a hunter, it's great to get out here and help rehabilitate the areas that you hunt in, and if not, it's just good to get outside," Walter said.

For anyone interested in volunteering, the group will be hosting an information fair on Tuesday at the Pioneer Federal Credit Union headquarters at 6 p.m.

