'I'm disgusted': Parents outraged after Mountain Home pastor, daycare director arrested on trafficking charges

BOISE, Idaho — Charges are emerging against a Mountain Home pastor and daycare director. Gregory Wayne Jones is facing accusations of human trafficking and sexual assault.

One mother tells Idaho News 6 she’s furious, not just at the allegations, but at the lack of communication. "I am disgusted. I'm angry. And very distrusting of not only the sheriff's department at this point, but daycare facilities in general," said parent Kerstyn Tracy.

Tracy said she found out through Facebook and friends — not her son’s daycare — that the man who ran the center had been arrested on charges of human sex trafficking and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office took Jones into custody on Friday. Jones served as the director of operations at The NXT Dream Center and as a local pastor at Liberty Christian Fellowship Church in Mountain Home.

He is currently being held on $1 million bail.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says it began investigating Jones in late January. Multiple victims shared critical evidence with investigators that led to his arrest on April 25.

Parents like Tracy say they are not happy about the flow of communication — or lack thereof.

"They have yet to put out a statement or address any communication, email, text, phone call, in person," Tracy said.

"The fact that he, I mean, they were aware that he's being investigated for sex crimes. And I feel like that is a possibility of a danger to our children. And I am very upset about that," she added.

Tracy says Jones was deeply involved in day-to-day operations — often opening the door, transporting kids to activities at the nearby military base, and serving as the main point of contact for parents.

"Honestly, the only phone number I had for the facility was Coach Jones' phone number," she said.

Tracy says parents deserve transparency — even if it’s just acknowledging that questions remain.

"I think even if you just acknowledge it and say, hey, there's some things going on here. I don't really know what it is. We are working on figuring it out. Anything to acknowledge and address it," she said.

Jones, a military veteran, was once recognized as “Person of the Year” in 2013 during the 24th Annual Black History Banquet in Mountain. A committee member declined to comment when I reached out by phone.

This remains an active investigation, and authorities believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to call the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

