Elmore County Sheriff's Office receives $10k donation after RA-1 wildfire injured 6 officers

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — New protective gear is on the way for Elmore County deputies after the RA-1 fire on May 26 destroyed 15 homes, damaged three patrol cars and injured six local officers.

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The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was seriously injured, while three other deputies and two Mountain Home police officers were treated for respiratory issues. All six are doing better and will be recognized for their actions during an awards ceremony Friday.

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Elmore County Sheriff's Office receives $10k donation after RA-1 wildfire

Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said the fire was unlike anything many of his deputies had faced.

"Since I've been sheriff in 2017, we've never had that type of fire," Hollinshead said. "The chief brought it to my attention real quick that we needed to protect our employees better."

In a written statement, Idaho Power said, "Based on the company’s preliminary investigation, it appears that Idaho Power equipment may have been involved in igniting a brush fire."

After the fire, Idaho Power reached out to Hollinshead directly.

"We had deputies that were injured, and they said, what do you need?" Hollinshead recalled.

Chief Deputy Kyle Moore said the answer came from the deputies who experienced the fire firsthand — face shields to protect them from smoke.

"As well as goggles to protect deputies from debris, and they were happy to support that."

Idaho Power responded with a $10,000 donation.

Part of that money will provide every field deputy with a protective mask and goggles. The rest will help repair the three patrol cars damaged by the intense heat.

"Deputies were going into the flames to rescue people, and it melted a lot of plastic on the cars and our overhead lights and stuff," Hollinshead said.

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Idaho Power also donated a new truck for the Sheriff's Citizens on Patrol program. Those volunteers often help control traffic when wildfires threaten roads and homes.

The Sheriff's Office said the donations mean it can get needed equipment into the field faster without passing the cost on to taxpayers.

"It's been great seeing the community's support and also the support and accountability from Idaho Power," Moore said.

Hollinshead said the RA-1 fire's lessons are now helping the department better protect its deputies.

"Knowing that the community, Idaho Power, is very supportive of the sheriff's office and the people that are in it will go a long way with the deputies," Hollinshead said.

Idaho Power is also encouraging anyone who suffered losses in the fire to file a claim directly with Idaho Power at 208-388-2409.

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Elmore County Sheriff's Office launches new mobile app

To keep up with what's happening across Elmore County, the Idaho Sheriff Connect app is available through the App Store or Google Play.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.