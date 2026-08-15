Elmore County deputies honored for rescuing neighbors during the RA-1 fire in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead honored five deputies Friday who helped neighbors escape as flames tore through a Mountain Home neighborhood on May 26.

"A lot of people lost a lot of stuff, but they are still here because of everybody," Hollinshead said.

WATCH | Elmore County deputies honored for RA-1 fire rescues in Mountain Home

Elmore County deputies honored for RA-1 fire rescues in Mountain Home

Sergeant Jaclynn Carratt was among the six local law enforcement officers injured in the RA-1 fire. She entered a burning mobile home park, going door to door to help neighbors evacuate.

"I ended up finding a residence at the very back that had two elderly adults in it, so I helped get them to safety," Carratt said.

When one of them could not make it out, Carratt dragged the neighbor about 30 yards as the fire closed in.

"I think that's the highest calling we have. If I end up not making it due to that, at least I saved somebody else—or tried," Carratt said.



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Carratt suffered serious smoke inhalation and spent about 2 months recovering.

When she called for help, Deputy Juan Gomez — who was also recognized Friday — drove through near-zero visibility and advancing flames to reach her.

"I'm actually more glad my team got to be honored too," Carratt said. "Like I was injured, so they pick up where I left off and ran with it and did a great job."

Corporal Joshua Inman and his team also helped move dozens of people to safety, including children who were home alone.

"It's not about us anymore," Inman said. "It becomes about the people that are in danger that cannot get themselves out."

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Hollinshead said without these five deputies, things could have been much different.

"These people, I'm so proud of the family, they went way above what their duty requires," Hollinshead said.

The county is now working to get officers additional safety gear for future emergencies.

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