Crazee Dayz kicks off 50th anniversary with new temporary location in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Crazee Dayz is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Mountain Home this weekend, but organizers said visitors should expect some changes before heading out.

Due to ongoing construction at Railroad Park, the carnival has moved to a new location. Parts of East Second North and North Third East are closed to make room for the rides and games.

WATCH | What you need to know before you go to Mountain Home's Crazee Dayz—

Crazee Dayz marks 50th anniversary with new location in Mountain Home

Sophia Morgan, the interim director at the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce, said the event has deep roots for local businesses in the community.

"It started off 50 years ago, and they would have like these crazy sales, which is why it's called Crazee Dayz," Morgan explained.

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With the new location comes a parking challenge. There is no designated parking this year, so visitors will need to find available street parking around the event.

Tana Lawson, co-owner of Silver Key Insurance, said drivers should be prepared for some congestion.

"Traffic is gonna be a little chaotic, but people just need to stay vigilant, watch for pedestrians, little kids. As long as everybody's alert and friendly and patient, I think it'll be just fine," Lawson advised.

Lawson and co-owner Jennifer Mohr are hosting the event's iconic car show, which returns to the celebration this year.

"We've got everything from full clubs that roll in, $100,000 classics to monster trucks, monster bugs," Lawson added.

Despite the location change, Mohr said the spirit of the event remains the same.

"With everything that our community has been through in the last month, we're still here, and we're still here for each other," Mohr said.

The car show starts at 11 a.m. near the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce.

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