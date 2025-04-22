Mountain Home Police Chief resigns after harsh criticism from City Council is caught on video

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — There is some turmoil within the government of Mountain Home, as the police chief has submitted his resignation due to departmental disputes and statements made by city council members and Elmore County commissioners.

Mountain Home Police Chief Johnathan Thompson submitted his letter of resignation last week after a video surfaced online from a joint meeting between the city council and county commissioners on March 7.

In the video, City Council member Becky Garvey stated, "Here's what I said when I walked into the police chief's office and I walked into the sheriff's office: you all need to check your personalities at the door and get down to business. We've got to let bygones be bygones because our citizens are going to be affected if we keep acting like this."

During the meeting, both Mountain Home City Council members and Elmore County commissioners were discussing issues with the dispatch agreement between the city and the county, specifically regarding animal control.

This discussion quickly shifted to the working relationship between Chief Thompson and Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead, as well as issues arising between Chief Thompson and council members.

City Council member Daniel Brennen remarked, "I will not speak for our chief, ever, but it is my understanding that he came in, and now all of a sudden, it doesn't work. The agreement that has been in place for years just doesn't work, and I can't wrap my head around that."

In the video, council members appeared to question Thompson's management of animal control, stating they have received significant pushback from him regarding the current policies and procedures.

Becky Garvey added, "I don't think that's something we can sit here and fix today. We recognize that it's a problem, but we don't govern him... We are all going to be affected, but we cannot fix the chief."

In his resignation letter, Thompson addressed this comment directly, saying, "I didn't realize that being an advocate for best practices and efficient use of resources was considered 'pushback,' nor did I realize that the council was demanding a 'yes-man' as chief. While I admit to often being a bit stubborn, it is because I value my employees and the hard work they do each day, and I want that work valued and appreciated."

I spoke with Mountain Home Mayor Rich Sykes, who appointed Thompson in 2022. With the video circulating on social media and Thompson's subsequent resignation, Mayor Sykes expressed his devastation.

Mayor Rich Sykes said, "I am heartbroken; honestly, there is no place for saying hurtful things or saying things that should probably be said in executive session if that's how you truly feel. We are all a family, and when one family member hurts, we all hurt as a city. It's like getting hit in the gut and having to take a step back. You work so hard to make all these positive improvements in your city, and then something like this really sucker punches you, and it hurts."

The city has stated that Chief Thompson will remain in his position until the end of the month. Mayor Sykes mentioned that Thompson is even participating in the application process for his replacement.

There is currently no word on how quickly that role will be filled.