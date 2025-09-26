Animal welfare groups react to Mountain Home's proposed feral cat ordinance

Mountain Home city leaders are reviewing proposed changes to their Animal Control ordinance that have divided local animal welfare groups on how feral cat management should be handled in the community.

Scott Harjo, city council president, said the proposal aims to create standardization for trap-neuter-return groups operating within the city.

"This is a hope to offer the olive branch to all of the TNVR groups that wish to perform these functions within the city," Harjo said.

The debate centers around how the current animal abandonment law applies to TNR practices. Under the existing ordinance, animal abandonment is defined as "to completely forsake and desert an animal... without making reasonable arrangements for its proper care."

Two local nonprofits have taken different approaches to interpreting this law. Lost Paws argues that releasing cats after TNR doesn't violate current regulations.

"Nobody has been able to show us where it says TNR is illegal. All they say is, 'well, it's right here, it says animal abandonment,' but nothing lists TNR," said Beverly King, president of Lost Paws.

Elmore County SNIFF takes a different approach, avoiding cat releases within city limits due to concerns about violating local ordinances.

Cally Dennis, secretary of Elmore County SNIFF, said her organization finds alternative placements for cats.

"We will find barn homes for them because it's against city ordinances to release them in the city limits," Dennis said.

The proposed amendment would establish specific requirements for TNR operations, including obtaining permits, taking cats to animal control, having them examined by a veterinarian before sterilization and paying an estimated $2 fee per trapped cat.

Elmore County SNIFF members expressed support for the structured approach. Debborah Pfeifer, a member of the organization, said she likes the proposal.

"I like it. It brings accountability to the board," Pfeifer said.

Dennis added that following the new process wouldn't be problematic for her organization.

"Whatever, I mean, if it needs to be done and if it needs to be done legally, I'm all for it," Dennis said.

However, Lost Paws has concerns about the financial impact of the new requirements. Chrystal Moore, secretary of Lost Paws, said the fees could strain their resources.

"We did 323 cats, you know, that's quite a bit of our funds,” said Moore. “And it's kind of like double taxing in a way.”

The city council hopes to reach a decision within two months and is encouraging public feedback through emails to the city clerk.

