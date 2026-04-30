Boise offers free bus passes to residents in city-run affordable housing

BOISE, Idaho — Residents living in affordable housing owned by the City of Boise can now ride the bus for free through a new partnership with Valley Regional Transit.

City officials say the program covers tenants across 31 properties, which include 184 rental units for lower-income households. Rents at those properties are based on a tenant’s income.

So far, 105 people have signed up for the passes.

City leaders say the goal is to reduce transportation costs and make it easier for residents to get to work, appointments and daily errands.

One resident, Mona Romeo, said she has relied on the bus for years to get groceries and now plans to keep using it with the free pass. “It saves money that we can use on other things,” she said.

While enrolling, Romeo also learned she qualifies for paratransit services, which are available for people who cannot use regular bus routes due to a disability.

Separately, the city and Valley Regional Transit plan to offer free, unlimited bus rides to anyone 18 and under from May 1 through Aug. 31.

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