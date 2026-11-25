MIDDLETON, Idaho — The woman accused of hitting and killing a 14-year-old Middleton student and leaving the scene now has a trial date.

Alyssa Farber, also known as Alyssa Anderson, appeared in Canyon County court on Wednesday. Her trial was set for March 1, 2027.

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Farber is charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident in connection with the September crash that killed 14-year-old Carson Chrapkowski.

Prosecutors allege Farber hit Chrapkowski while he was riding his bike near Middleton High School and left the scene.

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Chrapkowski was flown to St. Luke’s in Boise, where he later died from his injuries.

Farber previously waived her preliminary hearing, sending the case to district court.

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Driver accused in death of 14-year-old Middleton student waives preliminary hearing

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