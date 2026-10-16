Women find health information and community through free six-week series at Meridian YMCA

MERIDIAN, Idaho — From menopause and nutrition to exercise and heart health, women can experience a lot of changes as they move through midlife.

At the Tomlinson YMCA, a free six-week women’s health series is bringing those conversations into one place, giving women a chance to hear directly from health professionals, ask questions and get information they can use in their own lives.

WATCH | Women find health information and community in free series at Meridian YMCA

New free women's health series is building health, strength and community in Meridian

But participants say they are also finding community along the way.

“I've brought friends here to this program and it it's just amazing, you know, the group of women that come,” seminar participant Terry Bombaci said. “It's women for women.”

One of those friends is Kim Reimer.

“There's like about six of us who get together for lunch, maybe once or twice a week,” Reimer said. “We celebrate each other's birthdays and we get together at Christmas, so it's been a wonderful group.”

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The seminars focus on changes that come with getting older and what women can do to protect their health.

For Reimer, one of the biggest takeaways has been the importance of nutrition and strength training.

She said she grew up hearing that strength training could make women too bulky, something she said made her fearful of it.

Exercise physiologist Monique Middlekauff, who led last week’s session, told Idaho News 6 that women should prioritize strength training at least twice a week while working all major muscle groups.

Reimer said she has already noticed a difference.

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“Oh my gosh, I have so much more energy,” Reimer said. “I'm able to get up off the floor when I wanna play with my grandson, without hands.”

For Alexandra Muller, who lives with an autoimmune disease, the challenge has been sorting through all of the health information around her.

“It just was so overwhelming when you're trying to figure things out,” Muller said.

Having a health expert at each seminar has helped her find information that works best for her.

Middlekauff said women can sometimes get health advice from sources that may not be credible. She encourages women to talk openly with their providers and seek information tailored to their own bodies.

And what women learn at the seminars may extend beyond the people attending.

“The information that women are getting, they're taking to their daughters, to their sisters, to their friends,” said April Kovalscik, membership director at the Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA.

For Muller, the takeaway is simple.

“Just reminding yourself that starting is just the most important thing,” she said.

Next week’s seminar focuses on heart health. Those interested in learning more can find a link to sign up here.

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