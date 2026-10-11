MERIDIAN, Idaho — Dogs of all shapes and sizes took center stage Saturday at Storey Bark Park as community members gathered for the PAWS for Mental Wellness event.

Hosted by Access Behavioral Health, the annual event brings together mental health organizations, animal-focused nonprofits and community partners to highlight the connection between animals and emotional well-being.

Among the organizations in attendance was Idaho's Team Go Therapy Dogs, a volunteer-based program that brings therapy dogs to schools, hospitals, assisted living facilities, treatment centers and other locations across the Treasure Valley.

WATCH | 'A little puppy love': Meridian event highlights dogs' role in mental health

'A little puppy love': Meridian event highlights dogs' role in mental health

"We want to be there to bring that to our community," said Cheryl Minto with Team Go Therapy Dogs. "Anywhere that they need a little bit of joy and a little puppy love, a little unconditional love."

Minto said the Idaho chapter includes about 150 dog-and-handler teams that volunteer throughout the state. Whether visiting a hospital patient, a student or someone receiving treatment, she said therapy dogs can provide comfort during difficult times.

"There's a lot of great things that dogs can bring," Minto said. "They can bring joy when people are in stressful and depressing situations, and it's just a little bright spot of joy when you see that nose coming at you."

The event also featured Guide Dogs for the Blind, which trains guide dogs for people who are blind or visually impaired.

One of the organization's local programs relies on a partnership with the Idaho Department of Corrections. Puppies spend weekdays with inmate handlers before heading home with Treasure Valley volunteers on weekends for additional socialization and training.

"Our volunteers here in the Treasure Valley are doing weekend puppy raising," a Guide Dogs for the Blind representative said. "It's in partnership with the Idaho Department of Corrections where inmates are raising dogs Monday through Friday, and then they go home with volunteers on the weekends for their socialization."

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