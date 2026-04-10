Woman surrenders after barricading herself in Meridian home, faces felony assault charge

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 58-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after officers found the woman barricaded inside a Meridian home.

At around 8:30 a.m. on April 10, Ada County deputies responded to a report of an assault involving a firearm near W. Highlander Rd. and S. Fruithill Pl. in Boise. According to a press release from ACSO, the suspect had left the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival.

Preliminary information indicated that the suspect, 58-year-old Daneen Miran, allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim. Authorities found Miran at a home in the 1900 block of E. Carol St. in Meridian. Miran had barricaded herself in the home but later surrendered.

Miran was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.