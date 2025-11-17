Woman seriously injured in Meridian stabbing; estranged husband arrested in Oregon

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A woman is recovering from serious injuries after police say her estranged husband stabbed her multiple times at a residence in Meridian.

According to a press release from the Meridian Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident near the 1000 block of West Flower Garden Street on November 16.

Upon arrival, officers found that a woman had sustained serious stab wounds and required immediate medical attention.

She was transported to a local hospital and, as of this writing, is in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses say that the woman's estranged husband, Juan Diego Ramos Lopez (46) of Ontario, was her attacker.

Lopez had fled before police arrived at the Meridian home Sunday morning. Oregon State Police ultimately located Lopez near La Grande, and he was taken into custody.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lopez out of Ada County for aggravated battery (felony). He is expected to be extradited to Ada County after judicial proceedings take place.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected to be filed.