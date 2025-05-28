West Ada student goes off-script during grad speech to address district poster controversy

MERIDIAN, Idaho — “Others have created a crisis out of an unpolitical poster that supports the basic sentiment ‘Everyone is Welcome’ in this district,” said Jeremiah Brenot, a Renaissance High School Graduate, while speaking at his graduation ceremony.

Risking his high school diploma, a local senior went off-script during his graduation speech in response to the West Ada School District's request that a middle school teacher remove 'Everyone is Welcome' signs from her classroom.

Idaho News 6 Meridian Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke sat down exclusively with the graduate who says he always felt welcomed by staff at his school, but wanted to call out leaders down the hall at district headquarters.

“If I didn’t do anything with that platform, what was I doing?” said Brenot.

Brenot is looking forward to his freshman year at Brown University in Rhode Island, where he plans to study Health and Human Biology with the hope of attending medical school and entering the field of emergency medicine.

While in West Ada, Brenot completed the rigorous International Baccalaureate program, consisting of demanding classes, which he says pushed him and his classmates to think critically about the world and welcome each other’s differences.

So when he heard his school district had asked 6th-grade teacher Sarah Inama, who has since resigned, to remove two posters from her classroom, he was shocked.

“Literally, to me, it couldn’t have been more inclusive and well-rounded and encompassing. And the fact that it was to be taken down for political controversy was just confusing and puzzling,” said Brenot.

Brenot was among the students selected to speak at graduation. He knew he had to address the controversy, even though the off-script comments weren't approved in advance by the school administration.

“Though too many administrators in this district have made it perfectly clear that they do not support the students and individual teachers in [the] district, I would like to personally thank Dr. Farrell and Ms. Palmerton for ensuring a community of safety and belonging has been maintained here [at] Renaissance. Others have created a crisis out of an unpolitical poster that supports the basic sentiment ‘Everyone is Welcome,’ in this district,” said Brenot at his high school graduation.

He then told Idaho News 6, “Obviously, a dozen times I was told— you know, ‘if you go off script, they’re going to hold your diploma,” said Brenot.

But it was a risk he was willing to take. “This issue was so important to me, I knew that even if it caused some issues, it needed to get out there,” added Brenot.

Brenot received his diploma days later after a discussion with his school’s faculty.

In response to the speech, the district tells me they support student voices and value the respectful expression of personal beliefs.