'Everyone is Welcome' message receives international support, locals continue spreading message

MERIDIAN, Idaho — No spring break ‘break’ for employees at this Boise T-shirt shop, where they’re busy filling thousands of orders for these “Everyone is Welcome Here” T-shirts.

The design is one that teacher Sarah Inama was instructed to remove from her classroom at Lewis And Clark Middle School.

“My whole thing is that I wanted my all students to know, and not for one second question, that everyone is welcome in our classroom,” said Inama.

The 6th grade World Civilizations teacher is now receiving messages of support from around the world.

“I’ve received emails from South Africa, New Zealand, Europe and Canada,” said Inama.

The Idaho school district said the signs violated policy, and said political opinions don’t comply with pre-existing poster guidelines.

Inama doesn’t see inclusion as a political debate, “I never thought twice about why a poster like that would have any negative association at all. It just seemed obvious to me to include some [signs] like that to make the type of environment I wanted to make in my classroom.”

As a middle school teacher, Inama feels her students need consistent encouragement and messages of inclusivity, that’s why she’s taking time during her spring break to hand deliver “Everyone is Welcome Here” T-shirts.

“Just felt like this is the right thing to do,” she said.

With over 8,000 shirts already ordered, Brigade Screen Printing in Boise is relying on some volunteers to deliver the shirts.

“Packing up her order, that will get out today, so thank you Dawn in Nampa,” said Nikk, an employee.

“So what’s the furthest or craziest place you’ve packed for so far?” asked Idaho News 6 Reporter Allie Triepke.

“Vermont!” replied Nikki.

The T-Shirts are part of a social campaign led by students and West Ada parents.

The plan is to wear them to school or work on Monday, March 24th.

Inama tells Idaho News 6 that she’ll be wearing one too.

“People want to show that they wholeheartedly believe that everyone is welcome here, and I want to make sure that everyone gets their T-shirt on time. So, if I can spend a few days getting out as many orders as I can to help with that then I totally love to do that,” said Inama.