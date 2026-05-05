West Ada School District to offer free meals through its Summer Food Service Program

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District will continue its popular Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which provides free, nutritious meals to children ages 1-18, regardless of income or enrollment status.

The SFSP program, which runs from June 1 to July 31, is open to all children, and no registration or application is required. All you have to do is show up and eat on-site.

Program participants will gather for meals at locations throughout the school district, including schools, parks, and libraries.

“Access to healthy meals shouldn’t stop when the school year ends,” said Anne Brock, MS, RDN, LD, Director of School Nutrition for West Ada School District. “For years, West Ada has been committed to supporting students through our summer meal program, helping ensure all children have the nutrition they need to grow, learn, and thrive year-round. We encourage families to take advantage of this free and valuable resource.”

A list of SFSP venues and times is included below:

Participating Breakfast & Lunch Meal Sites

Locations:

• Meridian High School – 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian, ID 8342

June 1 – June 26

o Breakfast: 9:45 AM – 10:30 AM

o Lunch: 11:45 AM – 1:15 PM

• River Valley Elementary – 2900 E River Valley St, Meridian, ID 83646

June 1 – June 26

o Breakfast: 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM

o Lunch: 12:00 AM – 12:45 PM

• Peregrine Elementary School – 1860 W. Waltman Street, Meridian, ID 83642

June 1 – July 31

o Breakfast: 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM

o Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM

• Desert Sage Elementary School – 9325 W. Mossywood Dr., Boise, ID 83709

June 1 – July 31

o Breakfast: 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM

o Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM

• NW Pointe Apartments – 3475 N Five Mile Rd, Boise, ID 83713

June 1 – June 26

o Breakfast: 9:00 AM – 9:30 AM

o Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM

Participating (Lunch Only) Meal Sites

Locations:

• Tully Park – 2500 N Linder Road, Meridian, ID 83646

June 1 – July 31 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

• Eagle Library – 100 Stierman Way, Eagle, ID 83616

June 1 – July 31 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM

• Julius M. Kleiner Park – 1900 N Records Avenue, Meridian, ID 83646

June 1 – July 31 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM

• Fuller Park – 3761 W Park Creek Drive, Meridian, ID 83642

June 1 – July 31 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM

• Hunter’s Creek Park – 1500 N Star Road, Star, ID 83669

June 1 – July 31 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM

• Hub 365 – 915 N Cloverdale Road, Boise, ID 83713

June 1 – July 31 | Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM

• Hillsdale Park – 3801 E Hl Pk St, Meridian, ID 83642

June 1 – July 31 | Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

• Silver Sage Elementary – 7700 W Snohomish St, Boise, ID 83709

June 1 – July 31 | Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM

Special Summer Events

• June 9, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Summer Feeding Kickoff at Tully Park

• June 11, 2026 | 12:00–12:45 PM – Summer Feeding Kickoff at Kleiner Park

Learn More: Summer Meal Program | Idaho Department of Health & Welfare