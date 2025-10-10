West Ada refines search for Career and Technical Education programs to feature in CTE facility

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Education opportunities are expanding in the West Ada School District, as work begins on a 70,000-square-foot facility that will house hands-on programs designed to take students straight from classroom to career.

The district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) staff began moving into the warehouse late last month. Director of CTE Will Schumaker said the goal is to design a space that reflects industry needs.

“We want to make sure we really get this right,” Schumaker said. “We have a great opportunity to build out a facility that’s going to prepare our students for the future.”

District leaders are working with local employers to determine which programs to add. Schumaker said potential additions include HVAC, plumbing, and electrical, along with cosmetology, dental, and medical assisting.

“Those are just a few of the pathways our industries in the valley have said there’s a strong need for trained professionals,” he said.

The expansion will also allow current programs like welding and automotive mechanics to serve more students and adapt to a wider range of workforce demands.

“We met with one of our industry partners, a construction firm, and said they don’t just need framers,” Schumaker said. “They need people who can work in HR, digital media, and accounting.”

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, West Ada purchased the building for $12.8 million, using House Bill 521 funds and a grant from the Idaho State Department of Education to help cover renovation costs.

District officials say some students could start using the space as soon as next school year, but the full remodel is expected to take three to five years.

