'We’re headed down the wrong path'; Idaho pediatricians react to CDC scaling back suggested child vaccinations

MERIDIAN, Idaho — New federal vaccine guidelines are changing how childhood immunizations are recommended nationwide, removing universal recommendations for some vaccines and encouraging what they call "shared clinical decision-making" between families and health care providers.

WATCH | Why local pediatricians say they won't be following new vaccine recommendations from the CDC

Idaho pediatricians react to CDC scaling back on suggested child vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday it is restructuring the childhood immunization schedule into three categories: vaccines recommended for all children, vaccines recommended for certain high-risk groups, and vaccines based on shared clinical decision-making.

Shared clinical decision-making means parents are encouraged to talk with their child’s health care provider about whether a vaccine is appropriate.

The change follows a December memo signed by President Donald Trump directing the Department of Health and Human Services to review how other countries structure childhood vaccine schedules. Health officials say the update will not affect health insurance coverage for vaccines.

Some groups in Idaho, including Health Freedom Idaho, say they welcome the changes and want vaccination decisions left in the hands of parents.

Local pediatricians, however, say the new guidance creates confusion and could undermine trust between families and doctors.

“It is the most effective schedule to follow, and I would not deviate,” said Dr. Steven Smith of Thrive Pediatrics, referring to the vaccine schedule recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

RELATED | Federal panel updates vaccine guidance; Idaho’s top doctor explains changes

Idaho already has some of the lowest kindergarten vaccination rates in the US.

Smith says he already has frequent conversations with families who are skeptical of immunizations and expects those discussions to become more challenging.

“We’re headed down the wrong path,” he said. “When changes like this happen, it makes it a lot more difficult to maintain that trust because families are getting conflicting information from their pediatrician and the federal government."

Under the new CDC guidance, RSV, flu, COVID, hepatitis, and meningococcal vaccines are no longer universally recommended. For children who are not considered high-risk, no vaccines are now recommended before two months of age.

Dr. Brian Birch at Treasure Valley Children’s Clinic says that it is not a guideline he plans to recommend for families he treats.

“So the flu and COVID are being moved to case-by-case decisions with consultation with the physician, and I think that’s the most dangerous,” Birch said. “Children die every year from the flu. That’s heartbreaking — to see a child die from a vaccine-preventable illness."

Idaho healthcare systems, including St. Luke’s, say they will continue to provide access to all recommended childhood vaccines, including those supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics — the same schedule, both doctors say they will continue to follow, citing science and data.

“My hope is that parents will listen to their pediatricians, who want the best for their kids,” Birch said.

Meanwhile, a representative with the Health Freedom Defense Fund says they want to see no medical mandates nationwide.

As previously reported, a new Idaho law that went into effect last year prohibits businesses and schools from turning people away for not being vaccinated.

RELATED | Does 'Idaho Medical Freedom Act' do away with school immunization requirements?