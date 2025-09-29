Federal panel updates vaccine guidance; Idaho’s top doctor explains changes

BOISE, Idaho — A federal vaccine advisory panel has wrapped up its fall meeting, and Idaho’s top public health doctor says families should take note of a few key updates.

For decades, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has shaped the nation’s vaccine schedules. This year, changes to the committee and new federal discussions are fueling debate.

Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said one update affects the MMRV vaccine, which combines measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox.

"So now the committee has decided that they don’t recommend that it be given at all to babies. And so that option to give that to babies has been, has been removed," Dr. Hahn said.

That means infants will still receive those immunizations at age one, but as two separate shots – a practice Hahn said many parents already follow.

The panel also shifted its COVID-19 guidance, moving toward what officials call “individual decision making.”

"They still say anyone six months and older can consider getting the COVID vaccine based on risk factors … but the license sure changed this year. Now all the vaccines are fully licensed. There’s no more emergency use of the vaccines," Dr. Hahn said.

Hahn said most Idaho pharmacies will carry the updated COVID vaccine. She added that while national discussions about broader childhood vaccine schedules continue, families should focus on what’s available now.

"Idahoans, if you get your annual flu shot, now is the time. There’s no need to wait any longer," Dr. Hahn said.

Dr. Hahn recommends families double-check their vaccine records and consult a provider if they have questions.