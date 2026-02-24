Meridian Police Chief says ambulance attack suspect in custody

MERIDIAN, Idaho — During a Monday evening press conference, Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said that a suspect is currently in custody in connection with the ambulance attack on St. Luke's Portico North building.

That suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Sarah Elizabeth George of Boise. George is currently charged with Attempted Destruction of Federal Property by Fire, a felony, and Malicious Destruction of Property Used in or Affecting Interstate Commerce by Fire.

If convicted, George faces between 5 and 20 years in prison.

Sarah Elizabeth George is accused of stealing a Canyon County Paramedics ambulance from outside St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center and intentionally crashing it into the nearby Portico North building. The suspect then allegedly tried to ignite the building using an accelerant, but fled before starting the fire as police arrived on the scene.

Chief Basterrechea said that George was identified after "five days of intensive investigative work" that included canvassing, the review of surveillance footage, and technological analysis. No injuries were reported in connection with the crash.

The St. Luke's Portico North building includes office space that is being leased by the Department of Homeland Security, a spokesperson previously confirmed.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and additional charges could be forthcoming.