DHS leasing office space at St. Luke's Portico North building, spokesperson confirms

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A spokesperson for St. Luke's Health System confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security is leasing office space in the Portico North building, near the St. Luke's Meridian Campus.

In their statement, St. Luke's Public Relations & Communications Christine Myron said, "Our understanding, then and now, is that this location is not a processing facility for Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

Commercial office space in the building is leased by the General Services Administration (GSA). For years, St. Luke's has worked alongside GSA to lease unused office space to federal agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Social Security Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, among others.

St. Luke's does not offer clinical patient care at the Portico North building. As a private organization, the hospital system says any law enforcement agency must coordinate with security and provide a valid warrant to access its facilities.

ALSO READ | DHS funding at risk after Democrats reject White House counterproposal