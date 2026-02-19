BREAKING NEWS: Heavy police presence at Portico building near St. Luke's in Meridian

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — A heavy police presence remains at the Portico building near St. Luke's in Meridian.

Police have been in the area since12:30 a.m., investigating damage to the building. Meridian Police say at this time, there are no reports of people being injured.

Earlier this morning, Franklin Road was closed east of Eagle Road, but Meridian Police say they are working to reopen roads in anticipation of the morning commute.

St. Luke's tells Idaho News 6 that it is operating as usual for emergency care an appointments, with additional security screenings in place.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

