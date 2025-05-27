Ustick Road closure begins for Highway 16 connection project in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A stretch of Ustick Road in Meridian is now fully closed as part of the State Highway 16 connection project, forcing drivers to take detours around the area.

The closure affects Ustick between Owyhee Storm Avenue and McDermott Bypass, and will remain in place until mid-August, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

The work is part of ITD's expansion of Highway 16 to connect it to I-84.

"We're gonna be widening Ustick, two lanes in each direction. We're going to be connecting the on and off ramps for this whole Ustick interchange, which will be done in 2027," said John Tomlinson with ITD.

He says they timed the closure to coincide with summer break for the nearby Owyhee High School, reducing strain on the area as drivers navigate detours.

"We've seen a lot of growth in this area as well, and so this is just going to help alleviate traffic across the valley," said Tomlinson. "The focus is on safety and making sure people are safer as they're traveling,"

For residents living near the construction zone, the project is bringing lots of noise and construction equipment to what was once considered by most to be a quiet area.

RELATED: <b>Phase 1 of the Linder Roadway and overpass project begins south of I-84</b>

"It's just the noise and the beeping and the dust," said Matt Lorcher, who moved to the area in 2011.

"Yeah, it was in the middle of nowhere, and now we're in the center of everything," he said.

Lorcher's driveway is now temporarily cut off on Ustick due to the closures; however, he has cleared a path on the backside of his property for use in the meantime.

Despite the inconvenience, he maintains a positive outlook on the project.

"Why fight it? It's going to happen, so we're looking forward to when it's all done and it's peaceful again," Lorcher said.