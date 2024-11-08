UPDATE: Meridian man arrested for resisting officers waives right to speedy trial

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Meridian man charged with resisting officers during a tense incident in June, appearing in court again Friday, waiving his right to a speedy trial.

As Meridian Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke has previously reported, Samson Allen's arrest sparked a use of force investigation for the officer involved. Officer Chambers left Meridian Police Dept. voluntarily, and began working for Boise Police.

Allen was set to stand trial starting next Wednesday, but is now waiving his right to a speedy trial in order to allow his newly obtained counsel time to get up to speed on the case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Parents of a Meridian man raise concerns over use of force in son's arrest

The Allen family tells me they're confident his defense will "bring the full story to the table" and hope the criminal charges will be dropped.

In September, the city of Meridian announced their police department was conducting a “thorough review of the incident" — including the use of force.

Triepke reached out to the city over the phone and through emails, and then went into the department Friday morning for updates on the investigation. They told Idaho News 6 that they have no further comment.

A new trial date is expected to be set in December.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Trial date pushed back for Meridian man in controversial video charged with resisting officers