Parents of a Meridian man raise concerns over use of force in son's arrest

MERIDIAN, Idaho — An intense interaction with Meridian Police in June, leaves the man seen face down in these videos facing trial for resisting officers. Idaho News 6's Allie Triepke spoke with his parents as they raise concerns about the officer's use of force.



The City of Meridian says they're conducting a review of the incident, including the use of force.

The officer involved has left Meridian Police in September and was hired at Boise Police Department.

The trial is set to start Wednesday, Oct. 16.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

This is a video of now 22-year-old Samson Allen being detained by a Meridian Police Officer in June.

“Very quick, very excessive, and very aggressive,” said Rachel Allen.

Samon’s parents Rachel and Chris Allen walked me through the events of that day, which ended with an officer's knee on their child's neck, and Samson arrested for Resisting and Obstructing an Officer.

Allen Family (left) Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 (right)

“Concerning. Big time concerning. Outrageously concerning that the Treasure Valley needs to be aware that there is an officer on the streets that seemingly has got away with that.” said Chris Allen.

First responders were originally called to the Meridian neighborhood after one of Samson's younger brothers crashed his motorbike into a car and needed medical treatment.

After a neighbor moved the bike down the street to make room for EMTs, Samson and his brother Gannon loaded the bike into the back of a truck to take it home.

That’s when Officer Bradley Chambers, as seen and heard here in the video, asked them to unload the bike.

“Take the bike out of the truck,” asked Officer Chambers.

“Why?” asked Samson and Gannon Allen.

“It’s part of my investigation,” said Officer Chambers.

“Do you need pictures of it? I can stand it up right here, I’m not unloading it,” said Samson, off camera.

As seen in the video, Officer Chambers watched as the brothers closed a gas valve on the bike.

About 30 seconds later, the officer said he needed the bike, and approached Samson from behind.

“Hands behind your back,” said Officer Chambers.

“What’s the matter with you?” said Allen.

The video continues — Allen was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor... with a trial set to start next week.

“How is Samson doing after this? I mean it’s been a couple months but overall mentally, physically?” asked Triepke.

“I think he definitely has… there is some anxiety,” said his mother Rachel Allen.

The City of Meridian tells me they're conducting a review of the incident, including the use of force. The Allen family tells me they want to be involved and are willing to share their family's cell phone footage of the event.

I requested the police report and body camera footage from Meridian but they denied my request as that evidence is part of an, 'active criminal court case.'

Meridian tells me Officer Chambers voluntarily left the Department in early September, and I confirmed he was immediately hired by Boise Police.

Something that doesn't sit well with Samson's parents. “Shock. I mean just like every other person that I have spoken to that lives in the [Treasure] Valley, everybody’s… They are all in shock that they let this officer just move departments and now he is working down the street,” said Rachel Allen.

“And it’s a slap in the face and it’s an insult to the entire Treasure Valley, if people know the facts,” said Chris Allen.

