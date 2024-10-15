Trial date pushed back for Meridian man in controversial video charged with resisting officers

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The man charged with resisting and obstructing officers during a controversial confrontation with Meridian Police in June will now go to trial in November.

RELATED | Parents of a Meridian man raise concerns over use of force in son's arrest

Defendant Samson Allen appeared in an Ada County courtroom Tuesday afternoon for a status conference, where his attorney asked for more time to prepare for the trial which was previously scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Allen was arrested in June after an altercation with police that stemmed from a motorcycle accident involving one of Allen's younger brothers.

Idaho News 6 spoke exclusively with Allen's parents. You can watch that story below:

Parents of a Meridian man raise concerns over use of force in son's arrest

On Tuesday, Honorable Judge Michael Lojek said he wants Allen to feel comfortable in court. Although the state argued they were ready to move forward with the trial, attorneys agreed on a November 13 trial date.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, the officer in the video left the Meridian Police Department voluntarily in September, and immediately secured employment with the Boise Police Department.

The City of Meridian said they are conducting a review of the incident, including the use of force, and denied our public records request for documents and bodycam footage from the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.