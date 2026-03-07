Treasure Valley's fourth In-N-Out coming to Meridian's District at Ten Mile

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In-N-Out and other retail/dining spaces will be coming to The District at Ten Mile, located across from Scheels and the Ten Mile Crossing Business Park in Meridian.

Idaho development company Ahlquist announced the plan for the property in a Facebook post on Friday, March 6.

Ahlquist is currently working on The District at Ten Mile, which is expected to hold 650,000 square feet of retail and office space.

Along with Idaho's fourth In-N-Out, the property will house a Target and the valley's second Life Time Fitness.

In a video from Ahlquist, Mark Cleverly, Chief Leasing Officer, says the company has "been at Ten Mile for the last seven years, creating over 1 million square feet of office and retail space at Ten Mile Crossing."