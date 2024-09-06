Watch Now
Suspect involved in Meridian on-ramp shooting will be arraigned in Ada Co. Court Friday

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting on the Meridian Road I-84 on-ramp on August 1, will appear before an Ada County judge Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Jeremiah Bainbridge. He has not yet been booked into the Ada County Jail.

As Idaho News 6 reported, Bainbridge was hospitalized after the incident and was listed in critical condition.

At the time of the shooting, Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford held a press conference and said the suspect did not comply with verbal commands before shots were fired. Officials claim Bainbridge exited his vehicle with a gun in his hand. Three Kuna Police officers fired their weapons.

Authorities at the time were still investigating whether or not the suspect fired his weapon during the altercation. Life-saving measures were provided at the scene until Bainbridge was transported to the hospital.

The shooting happened along the interstate after police say Bainbridge led officers on a pursuit through Meridian and Kuna. Officers were originally called to the scene of a fight near a parking lot at Eagle and Overland Roads.

Boise Police are leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation.

We will have a reporter in the courtroom Friday afternoon and will update this article when we learn new details.

