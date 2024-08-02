Meridian Police shut down on-ramp for officer involved shooting

UPDATE: 9:20 pm:

Ada County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference around 9:45-10 pm today at the Meridian Police Department to share what they know so far.

Officer Involved Shooting Incident Update:

Due to an Officer Involved Shooting, WBI84 at Meridian Rd is currently closed. At this time, all parties are accounted for and there is no risk to the public. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Meridian Police Department have closed the Meridian Rd on-ramp West bound, due to police activity. Heavy traffic and road stoppages are in place.

The Meridian Police have stopped a vehicle on the on-ramp and shots were fired at the suspect.