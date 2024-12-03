Suspect involved in Meridian on-ramp shooting accepts plea deal

BOISE, IDAHO — 24-year-old Jeremiah Bainbridge, the suspect in an officer-involved shooting on a Meridian on-ramp, has accepted a plea deal.

Public court records show Bainbridge pleaded guilty to Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and Domestic Violence. Both are felony charges.

His initial robbery and grand theft charges were dropped.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, the Aug.1 incident started with a fight near S. Eagle and E Overland Roads. Meridian Police say they spotted the vehicle shortly after but it fled, prompting a chase. The initial pursuit ended around 6:22 p.m.

Around 6:37 p.m., a new pursuit was called in from the Kuna Police Department, which eventually ended with a pit maneuver. Once the vehicle came to a complete stop, Kuna PD and ACSO spoke to the male adult in the vehicle to obey commands, when the shots were released and the suspect was struck.

Bainbridge is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 3, 2025.