St. Alphonsus breaks ground on 80k square foot North Meridian Health Plaza

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Wednesday, the Saint Alphonsus Health System broke ground on its new North Meridian Health Plaza, located at the corner of Highway 16 and Chinden Road.

The building, which is estimated to be 80,000 square feet upon completion, will include facilities for primary & specialty care, imaging, cardiology, urgent care, women's health, and outpatient rehabilitation.

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The North Meridian Health Plaza is projected to be fully built and open to patients by the Spring of 2028.

“For communities to be healthy, primary care must be easy to reach,” said David McFadyen, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System. “Care must be close and not months out. And it must be connected to the broader healthcare system. Ensuring access to primary care means bringing care closer to where people live, work and raise their families. In north Meridian, we are meeting our neighbors where they are.”

In a news release, Saint Alphonsus said the new health plaza aligns with its goal to offer primary & specialty care within 15 minutes of most Treasure Valley families.

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