St. Alphonsus to double its Nampa footprint, construct new campus in Meridian

NAMPA, Idaho — The Saint Alphonsus Health System announced on Monday that it plans to double the size of its Nampa hospital while building a brand new, 80,000 square foot medical campus in North Meridian.

According to a news release, the expansion aims to accommodate a rapidly growing population in the Treasure Valley that many estimate will exceed 1 million in the coming years.

“As the region grows, so does our responsibility to ensure that care is never out of reach,” said David McFadyen, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System. “These projects ensure that as the Treasure Valley expands, Saint Alphonsus is providing the access, capacity and innovation families deserve today and for generations to come.”

Nampa Medical Center Expansion

St. Alphonsus Health System

The 254,000 square feet of added space at the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa will help relieve pressure on the local healthcare system. The expansion will also make critical or inpatient care more accessible, including the addition of 64 new "medical/surgical and intensive care unit beds."

“This is a transformational moment for Nampa,” said Clint Child, President of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Nampa. “Expanding our hospital at this scale ensures our community has the resources to grow, thrive and access the care they need close to home.”

A groundbreaking is currently scheduled for June of 2026, and the project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2028.

N. Meridian Campus

St. Alphonsus Health System

Located at the intersection of Chinden Rd. and Highway 16, the North Meridian Health Plaza will offer outpatient care for those living in Meridian, Eagle, Star, and Middleton.

The building, which will be approximately 80,000 square feet, will include primary care, specialty care, pediatrics, imaging, orthopedics, rehabilitation, and urgent care.

Groundbreaking for the Meridian campus is expected sometime in the late spring of 2026, and the project is expected to be completed by late spring of 2028.

