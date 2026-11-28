MERIDIAN, Idaho — Salt & Straw is officially open in The Village at Meridian, and the Portland-based ice cream shop is marking the occasion with an Idaho-inspired flavor you won't find anywhere else.

WATCH | Salt & Straw opens in Meridian with loaded baked potato ice cream

Salt & Straw opens in Meridian with loaded baked potato ice cream

The shop opened the doors to its first Idaho location Friday morning with a one-of-a-kind creation built around a staple of the state: the potato.

"I've been working on this for actually a few years. I call it loaded baked potato ice cream," said Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker at Salt & Straw.

With a flavor this unexpected, I had to find out how it tastes for myself. Malek had a scoop ready to go.

Kalkidan Meyer

The ice cream uses cooked-down potatoes, which gives it a gelato texture. The sundae also has a bacon-fat Oreo crumble and a sweet onion caramel made by cooking down onion juice.

"It's really unique and I'm kind of obsessed," Malek said.

While it's an unexpected combination, neighbors are lining up to get a taste of the Idaho-inspired creation.

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"I saw it, the little chives and everything on there, and I love that they have an Idaho-specific little ice cream flavor," said Caitlin Montoia, a Meridian neighbor.

The loaded baked potato sundae is only available through Salt & Straw's opening weekend. You can find the new shop at The Village at Meridian.