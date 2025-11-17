Raising Cane's to open its first Idaho location tomorrow in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Smell that? It's not the first whiff of winter— it's freshly deep-fried chicken fingers!

Raising Cane's, the trending chicken-fingers chain restaurant, will open its doors in Idaho for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m., with the grand opening of its Meridian location at Ustick and Eagle Rd.

As a part of the grand opening, Raising Cane's will host a "Lucky 20" drawing starting at 7:30 a.m., where 20 lucky customers aged 13 and older will have the chance to win free chicken tenders for a year.

In addition to that, the first 100 customers to purchase a Box Combo will be awarded a commemorative hat and a Free Box Combo card.

For years, we’ve received requests to bring Cane’s to Idaho and we’re looking forward to bringing Craveable Chicken Finger Meals to Meridian and many other Communities as we continue growing across the state.” - Todd Graves, Owner and Founder of Raising Cane's

The Boise State Cheer Squad, along with Buster Bronco, will also be on hand to participate in the festivities.

“This is [the] first of many beautiful Restaurants to come in this great state, and we can’t wait for long-time fans and first-timers to experience what makes our brand so special,” said Fausto Castillo, who serves as Raising Cane's Regional Leader of Restaurants.

Raising Cane's The beloved "Box Combo" at Raising Cane's.

The new Raising Cane’s is open 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, with extended hours of 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday for the late-night crowd.