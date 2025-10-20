Raising Cane's sets Nov. 18 opening for first Idaho location in Meridian, hiring 150 crewmembers

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Raising Cane's is bringing its chicken finger craze to the Gem State for the first time, with its Idaho debut set for Tuesday, Nov. 18 in Meridian.

Known for its limited menu of hand-battered chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, buttery Texas toast, and its signature Cane's Sauce, the Louisiana-based brand says it's ready to make an impression.

Ahead of the grand opening, Raising Cane's is hiring more than 150 local Crewmembers for a range of positions, including cashiers, fry cooks, and customer service associates.

Hiring Details:

When: Oct. 20 to Nov. 3

Where: Oct. 20–26: Hyatt Place Boise/Meridian – 1175 S. Silverstone Way; Oct. 27–Nov. 3: Raising Cane's – 2712 N. Eagle Road

How to apply: Online at jobs.raisingcanes.com or in-person between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. during the open application period. Walk-ins are welcome.

Raising Cane's says they offer flexible schedules, weekly paychecks, and opportunities for raises and referral bonuses.

Located at 2712 N. Eagle Road, the restaurant will open just days before Thanksgiving and will mark the popular chain's entry into its 41st state.

The Meridian grand opening celebration will include free Cane's for a year for 20 lucky customers, community giveaways, and engagement with local schools, teams, and nonprofits.