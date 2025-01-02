Pre-trial date set for Meridian man charged with resisting officers in June

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A pre-trial hearing date was set on Thursday for the Meridian man charged with resisting officers during an incident in June.

Samson Allen, who was arrested last year, appeared in court on Thursday afternoon. Allen's arrest sparked a use-of-force investigation for the Meridian officer involved — Officer Chambers ended up voluntarily leaving the Meridian Police Department in September and began working for Boise Police.

In November, Allen waived his right to a speedy trial and took on new counsel.

Allen's pre-trial hearing is set for Feb. 7. In Thursday's virtual court discussions continued over whether the trial will be just arguments from council or if testimony and physical evidence will be a part of the trial.

The Allen family tells me they're confident his defense will "bring the full story to the table" and they hope the criminal charges against Allen will be dropped.