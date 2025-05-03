Police cleared in Meridian officer involved shooting

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The officer-involved shooting of 24-year-old Jeremiah Bainbridge on a westbound I-84 onramp in Meridian in August 2024 has been deemed justified by the Valley County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on the westbound on-ramp at Meridian Road and involved officers and deputies from multiple departments.

According to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the Meridian Police Department responded to reports of a fight in progress near S. Eagle Road in Meridian. When officers arrived, the suspect reportedly fled.

After a lengthy pursuit where Bainbridge called 911 and told dispatchers he was armed and did not want to go to jail, officers successfully executed a PIT maneuver, disabling Bainbridge's vehicle.

According to the report from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Bainbridge exited the vehicle holding a firearm in his right hand. Sergeant Geisel, Deputy Sean Farwell (Kuna Police), and Deputy Vincent Alatorre (Ada County Sheriff’s Office) discharged their weapons, striking him.

Police provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived to take Bainbridge to a local hospital.

After several weeks, Bainbridge was released from the hospital and booked into the Ada County Jail.

The case was investigated by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Boise Police Department. The investigation confirmed that several rounds fired by deputies ricocheted off the ground and asphalt and landed inside Roaring Springs Water Park. One round struck a passing vehicle. No injuries were reported.