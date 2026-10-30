Paris Baguette opens its first Idaho location at The Village in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Paris Baguette is making its Idaho debut in Meridian, opening its first location in the state at The Village.

WATCH | Paris Baguette opens first Idaho location—

Paris Baguette opens first Idaho location at The Village in Meridian

The bakery celebrated with a ribbon-cutting at The Village Thursday morning, ahead of its Friday grand opening.

The new spot will serve up everything from sweet and savory pastries to bread, cakes, sandwiches and coffee.

For franchise owner Jay Kim, getting to opening day has been months in the making.

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"I'm just excited, very, very motivated to start. You know, we have a great team of people in the back of house, front of house, and every day I'm very humbled by their work ethic and their drive." Kim told me.

Kim says they looked at other locations but felt The Village was the right place to introduce Paris Baguette to Idaho.

"We want to ensure that it was the right location and right introduction to the people here," Kim explained.

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