Mustangs weather the Storm, with Eagle winning 34-20 on Friday night

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Eagle Mustangs beat the Owyhee Storm 34-20 in Friday night's thrilling high school football matchup.

Both teams went into the game undefeated, maintaining a record of 5-0.

Going into halftime, the Eagles led by two touchdowns, with the score at 27-13.

WATCH | 1st half highlights

Eagle at Owyhee: 1st half highlights

The Mustangs ran for a total of 280 yards in the first half, and the Storm trailed behind with 168 yards.

Running back Noah Burnham had a breakout night, rushing for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Owyhee had possession of the ball for almost the entirety of the second half but was unable to keep that momentum.

WATCH | 2nd half highlights

Eagle at Owyhee: 2nd half highlights

Mustangs ended the game with a whopping 356 total yards, and the Storm almost broke the 300 mark with 292.