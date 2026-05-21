MERIDIAN, Idaho — For 50 years, the yellow water tower in Meridian has served as one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks. Now, city leaders and local historians are working to preserve its future by seeking placement on the National Register of Historic Places.

Built in 1976, the 134-foot-tall tower was constructed as part of a major water system expansion designed to support a growing community of about 5,000 residents at the time. The tower holds 500,000 gallons of water and historians say it represented a major turning point in Meridian’s development.

WATCH | Meridian’s iconic yellow water tower could soon become a historic landmark

Meridian’s iconic yellow water tower could soon become a historic landmark

“With the growth of the community and the need for more water, it did allow for all of that growth to the south and to the west,” said Barbara Perry Bauer, a historian with Tag Historical Research And Consulting.

The tower remained a key part of Meridian’s water system for decades, but city officials began scaling back operations inside the structure in 2006. Water service through the tower fully ended about five years ago as the city transitioned to newer infrastructure.

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Today, two reservoirs in north and south Meridian support what is now the largest municipal water system in Idaho.

City officials say changing technology and higher water pressure demands made the aging tower less practical for modern use.

“For 20 to 30 years, we didn’t have a lot of low-flow plumbing fixtures and all these other things in our homes that are really great at saving water, but a lot of them utilize a lot higher pressures in order to operate,” said Meridian Water Superintendent Dennis Teller. “So if we were to run that kind of pressure, it would overflow this tank.”

Allie Triepke / Idaho News 6 Barbara Perry Bauer speaks to the historical significance of the landmark.

While the tower no longer distributes water, the base of the structure now serves as a communications facility for the city’s Public Works Department.

City leaders are currently working with historians to secure the landmark’s historic designation. The tower is expected to go up for review in 2027.

The tower’s signature “sunlight yellow” paint has also become part of its identity over the decades. Historians say there are several theories behind the color choice, ranging from durability to visibility, while others believe it simply came down to a city council decision.

“As long as the tower has been standing, it has been that sunny yellow that is very recognizable,” said Perry Bauer.

Residents interested in learning more about Meridian’s Public Works Department can attend the city’s Public Works Expo at City Hall on June 4.

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