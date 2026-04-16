Inside the Meridian Library District's Cherry Lane Branch renovation

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Library District’s Cherry Lane branch is in the midst of a major renovation project aimed at expanding services and improving accessibility for the growing community.

Library leaders say the upgrades will make program spaces more efficient while adding new resources, additional bathrooms, and expanded parking for visitors.

WATCH | Inside the Cherry Lane Meridian Library renovation

Inside the Meridian Library District Cherry Lane Branch renovation

District officials offered a behind-the-scenes look at the construction, highlighting several new features planned for the library. Among them is a redesigned teen section that will include dedicated study rooms, along with larger spaces for community programs and events.

The branch will also include a 24-hour hold room — a feature already available at some of the district’s newer libraries — allowing patrons to pick up materials outside of regular business hours.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Meridian's Cherry Lane library branch will close on Saturday for lengthy renovations

As part of the redesign, the library’s layout will also change. The current south-side entrance will be permanently closed, with a new main entrance opening on the east side of the building. A new parking lot entrance will be accessible off Cherry Lane near Leisure Lane.

The Cherry Lane branch, the largest in the district, is expected to reopen in early spring 2027.

While construction is underway, library officials remind residents that the district’s other locations remain open. The district also continues to offer home delivery services for patrons who may be unable to visit in person.

The Meridian Library District will start its summer reading program on May 21, with a kick-off event at Kleiner Memorial Park starting at 4 in the afternoon.

After-school programs for Meridian Middle and High schools are also adjusting to the renovations, with library employees bringing programming to 8th Street Park.