Meridian's District at Ten Mile set to open with Target, dining and retail in May 2027

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Neighbors near the Ten Mile interchange in Meridian will soon have new restaurants, shopping and entertainment options closer to home as the District at Ten Mile moves closer to its opening.

Developers confirmed the project — located near Interstate 84 and Ten Mile Road — is on schedule, with Target set to anchor the development when it opens.

WATCH Meridian's District at Ten Mile reveals first tenants, May 2027

Meridian's District at Ten Mile reveals first tenants, May 2027

"Target will open May of 2027. A lot of our retail will open at the same time," Mark Cleverly, chief leasing officer at Ahlquist, said.

Several businesses have already signed on for the project, including Floyd's Barbershop, Tide Cleaners, Panera Bread, Parlor Doughnuts and Over Easy. Developers say announcements for future phases are still to come.

Cleverly described the vision for the development as a community gathering space.

"It's gonna be a place where they can come, they can come hang out, they can shop, they can eat. We're gonna bring some entertainment in so they can come hang out with their kids, with their families, with their friends. It'll be a really unique, cool spot," Cleverly said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 222-acre District at Ten Mile project underway near I-84 in Meridian

Construction progress on the new Target is already visible to drivers passing by on the interstate. Neighbors say they are looking forward to the added convenience, though some are watching closely to see how the growth will affect traffic along an already busy Ten Mile Road.

"I'd love to be able to ride my bike down here," Betsy Howard, a Meridian neighbor, said.

"It's just hard to see our wide open spaces getting lots of roads...lots of traffic...lots of trucks," Howard said.

For some in the area, the momentum of the project is a welcome sign.

"The old saying...if you build it they will come haha and it's happening," Klaus Rutke, a subcontractor in Meridian, said.

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